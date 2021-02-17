Program helps seniors improve balance

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook Agency on Aging is hoping an upcoming program called Bingocize will help seniors improve their balance while having fun.

Jane Hanson, Healthy Living for ME Regional Coordinator for Aroostook County, is organizing the activity. Bingocize originated at Western Kentucky University by Jason Crandall, director of the university’s Center for Applied Science and Health in Aging. It combines the familiar game with a light exercise program and education.

“We’ll be offering Bingo with exercise - light exercise and that will hopefully get older adults to be more likely to participate in a program, because it’s game-centered, it’s interactive with us, and also it’s socially engaging,” says Jane Hanson, Healthy Living for ME Regional Coordinator for Aroostook County.

Benefits include improved mobility, physical independence, and building knowledge on a variety of health topics. The 10-week online program, which will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, begins on March 2nd. For more information, contact the Aroostook Agency on Aging.

