Two blood donors talk about their experience on donating with the American Red Cross

Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - : Every two seconds someone in the U.S needs blood. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. The American Red Cross hosts blood drives all over the United States. Adriana Sanchez talked to two donors as part of our Red Cross Series.

Jacqueline White who has been donating for 15 years now, started her dedication back in 2006. What started off as looking for something to pass time with, has now become part of life. White was taking classes at Northern Maine Community College back in 2006 & had time between her afternoon and evening classes. She came upon the blood drive that was being held at the school gym and the rest is history.

“And to know that each time I donate there is at least three people that that is helping,” said White.

“I had a member in my family that had cancer and the thought that maybe you know there wouldn’t be blood available because it isn’t something you make people have to donate that’s what got me donating,” said donor Jo-Ellen Kelly.

Kelly has also been donating blood for 15 years. She now has become an ambassador, which is a crucial position. This can either have people come back or never come back again to donate. She has noticed having blood drives at convenient locations helps people who aren’t 100% on board to donate.

“Just having a blood drive at your work place if its possible really inspires people who were maybe a little bit unsure to try it,” said Kelly.

There is always a need for blood and your donation can help make a difference.

