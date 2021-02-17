Advertisement

Two blood donors talk about their experience on donating with the American Red Cross

By Adriana
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) - : Every two seconds someone in the U.S needs blood. A single car accident victim can require as many as 100 units of blood. The American Red Cross hosts blood drives all over the United States. Adriana Sanchez talked to two donors as part of our Red Cross Series.

Jacqueline White who has been donating for 15 years now, started her dedication back in 2006. What started off as looking for something to pass time with, has now become part of life. White was taking classes at Northern Maine Community College back in 2006 & had time between her afternoon and evening classes. She came upon the blood drive that was being held at the school gym and the rest is history.

“And to know that each time I donate there is at least three people that that is helping,” said White.

“I had a member in my family that had cancer and the thought that maybe you know there wouldn’t be blood available because it isn’t something you make people have to donate that’s what got me donating,” said donor Jo-Ellen Kelly.

Kelly has also been donating blood for 15 years. She now has become an ambassador, which is a crucial position. This can either have people come back or never come back again to donate. She has noticed having blood drives at convenient locations helps people who aren’t 100% on board to donate.

“Just having a blood drive at your work place if its possible really inspires people who were maybe a little bit unsure to try it,” said Kelly.

There is always a need for blood and your donation can help make a difference.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that...
Stimulus checks, school and business aid: Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill in House
Wallagrass crash
Weather conditions and poor visibility cause crash in Wallagrass on Tuesday evening
Gov Mills
Governor Mills Applauds LP Building Solutions $150 Million Investment in Houlton Facility
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 91 new cases of COVID-19, lowest daily case count since early November

Latest News

The American Red Cross blood drive in Presque Isle, ME
Red Cross Donation
Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency
matter of law
Matter of law 2.17.2021
WAGM This Morning - VOD - clipped version (matter of law)