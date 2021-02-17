Advertisement

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of...
The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global and destructive hacks, including targeting banks and a movie studio, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global and destructive hacks, including targeting banks and a movie studio, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants. Prosecutors say all three programmers are members of a military intelligence agency of the North Korean government.

It blames that intelligence agency, known as the Reconnaissance General Bureau, in a global conspiracy that extorted more than $1.3 billion of money and cryptocurrency from banks and companies; unleashed a sweeping ransomware campaign; and hacks that targeted Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 over a Hollywood movie the North Korean government didn’t like.

“As laid out in today’s indictment, North Korea’s operatives, using keyboards rather than guns, stealing digital wallets of cryptocurrency instead of sacks of cash, are the world’s leading bank robbers,” said Assistant Attorney General John Demers, the Justice Department’s top national security official, told reporters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House Democrats beat back hundreds of amendments from Republicans who have raised concerns that...
Stimulus checks, school and business aid: Highlights of COVID-19 relief bill in House
Gov Mills
Governor Mills Applauds LP Building Solutions $150 Million Investment in Houlton Facility
A woman wrapped in a blanket crosses the street near downtown Dallas, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. ...
Millions endure record cold without power; at least 20 dead
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 91 new cases of COVID-19, lowest daily case count since early November
Wallagrass crash
Weather conditions and poor visibility cause crash in Wallagrass on Tuesday evening

Latest News

People select shirts and sweatshirts being given away at a Gallery Furniture store after the...
Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather
A Pakistani Taliban militant who shot Malala Yousafzai in 2012, has threatened a second attempt...
Taliban tweet threatens Malala; Twitter removes account
A mother was shot and killed in North Carolina after a child pulled a loaded gun from her purse.
Mother accidentally shot, killed after young child finds gun in her purse
Many homeowners paid for their upgrades with savings last year, according to NerdWallet’s 2020...
Popular 2021 home upgrades — and how to pay for them