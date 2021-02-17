Advertisement

Weather conditions and poor visibility cause crash in Wallagrass on Tuesday evening

Wallagrass crash
Wallagrass crash(Maine State Police-Troop F)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Maine state police report on Tuesday February 16th around 5:30pm, State Police received reports of a two-vehicle crash on Route 11 in Wallagrass involving a UPS vehicle. Trooper Matt Curtin responded to the scene and learned 64-year-old Gary Theriault of Eagle Lake had been traveling South on Route 11 in his 2010 Ford F-150. Due to the snowy weather conditions and poor visibility, Theriault was unable to identify a UPS vehicle that was parked in front of a residence delivering a package. Theriault attempted to avoid the vehicle, but was unsuccessful and sideswiped it before ultimately sliding off the roadway. UPS employee Lucas Cyr of Washburn was in the rear of the vehicle retrieving a package at the time of the crash and was not injured. Theriault became trapped in his vehicle as a result of the crash and was unable to free himself. Members of the Eagle Lake Fire Department responded to the scene with Extraction Equipment and were able to successfully remove Theriault from the vehicle. He was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent and treated for minor injuries.

