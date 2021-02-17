Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Feb. 17th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone!

We’re clearing out from the Winter Storm yesterday. Those snow total reports continued to come in during the later evening hours... and make sure to check out the Weather on the Web video for the latest totals across the County.

Today, we’ll see the return of a mixture of sun & clouds... as high pressure begins to build into our region. And that’s a very similar case into Thursday, with breezy conditions holding-on over the next 24 hours.

Still take a little bit of extra precaution this morning... as we have slick and slippery conditions due to the freezing rain and additional snow showers from last night. Although, we’ll continue to see improving conditions throughout the day today.

Moving ahead we’re relatively quiet weather-wise... with just a few snow showers and lower-end snow amounts currently projected for Friday PM into Saturday.

Stay safe, and hope everyone has a great day!

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 16th
