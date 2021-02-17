Why donate blood to the Red Cross?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Catherine Chase started donating blood in 1975 because, as a college student, she kenw to say yes to free food. But since then, she has given over 14 gallons to the red cross.

“There are a number of reasons why people can’t give blood...and that is something I can do,” said Chase. “I’m not able to donate gajillions of dollars.”

She says that anyone who can donate blood should, and if they’re afraid, maybe they should go with a friend to see how easy and painless it is. Todd Skillin agrees. He began donating 45 years ago because he learned that there is no synthetic substitute for real blood, which is still true today, so he gives when ever he can.

“If my blood donation goes to help somebody who needs surgery, if it goes to research, maybe that helps somebody years down the road,” said Skillin.

Both agree that, if you can’t give money or volunteer, donating blood is a way to help.

Chase added, “If people don’t give blood, other people die.”

