Advertisement

Airport receives over a million dollars to compensate for pandemic losses

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Presque Isle International Airport is one of 31 Maine airports receiving funding through the Covid-19 package signed earlier this winter, that awarded the state $9.7 million dollars to help alleviate financial pressures as a result of the pandemic.

Airport Director Scott Wardwell says the Presque Isle facility will get just over a million dollars, with funds used to keep workers employed, cover operating expenses, and to help cover debt service obligations.

“The moneys that we use to run the facilities are actually garnered from user fees, things like paid parking, passenger facility charges, the selling of fuel, that kind of thing. But with Covid-19, there’s been a big downturn - about 60 percent of the passengers that would normally fly don’t fly. And that’s - that’s pretty much the average across the United States and pretty much what we’ve seen here in Presque Isle. But when you don’t have people flying, they’re not - they’re not renting cars, they’re not parking at the airport, the airlines and also the private jets are buying less fuel. So that adds up to a lot less revenue,” says Scott Wardwell, Director of the Presque Isle International Airport.

Three other County airports will also receive funding. Houlton International Airport has been awarded $13,000, while Caribou Municipal Airport and Northern Aroostook Regional Airport in Frenchville will each receive $9,000. Senator Susan Collins, ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, co-led the bipartisan group that negotiated the package.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation Ongoing after "Unattended Death" in PI
Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle
Basketball Livestream
Wallagrass crash
Weather conditions and poor visibility cause crash in Wallagrass on Tuesday evening
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Maine AG: No vaccines for ineligible people
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold

Latest News

Appointments are still available for a vaccine clinic taking place February 23rd at Northern...
Vacancies remain for vaccine clinic
Louisiana Pacific Houlton Mill in New Limerick
$150 million is being invested at the Louisiana Pacific Houlton Mill in New Limerick
Donating blood can help save someone's life.
The importance of donating blood
Airport receives over a million dollars to compensate for pandemic losses