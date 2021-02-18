Advertisement

Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 8:04 AM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Presque Isle Police Department is investigating an “unattended death”, at 473 Main St. in Presque Isle.

According to Chief Laurie Kelly, it was an unattended death of a 25 year-old male, Ross Bishop. She says officers arrived on scene just shortly after 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Kelly adds, “[Due to] his age and not much medical history, it will be a Medical Examiners case.”

Officer Tyler Seeley is the lead investigator and there is no indication of foul play. The investigation remains open at this time.

