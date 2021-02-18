Maine CDC reports 218 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.

The new deaths raise the total amount in Maine to 655.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases. Twenty-four people have completed isolation since Wednesday. No new deaths have been reported in The County.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 655

Total cases: 43,090

Confirmed cases: 34,239

Probable cases: 8,851

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.95%

7-day positivity rate: 1.39%

Currently hospitalized: 91

Patients in intensive care: 24

Patients on ventilators: 9

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.