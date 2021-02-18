Maine CDC reports 218 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death
AUGUSTA, Maine —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.
The new deaths raise the total amount in Maine to 655.
Aroostook County has 3 new cases. Twenty-four people have completed isolation since Wednesday. No new deaths have been reported in The County.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 655
- Total cases: 43,090
- Confirmed cases: 34,239
- Probable cases: 8,851
- Cumulative positivity rate: 2.95%
- 7-day positivity rate: 1.39%
- Currently hospitalized: 91
- Patients in intensive care: 24
- Patients on ventilators: 9
