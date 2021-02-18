Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 218 new cases of COVID-19, 1 new death

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death.

The new deaths raise the total amount in Maine to 655.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases. Twenty-four people have completed isolation since Wednesday. No new deaths have been reported in The County.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 655
  • Total cases: 43,090
  • Confirmed cases: 34,239
  • Probable cases: 8,851
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.95%
  • 7-day positivity rate: 1.39%
  • Currently hospitalized: 91
  • Patients in intensive care: 24
  • Patients on ventilators: 9

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallagrass crash
Weather conditions and poor visibility cause crash in Wallagrass on Tuesday evening
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Maine AG: No vaccines for ineligible people
Basketball Livestream
Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight

Latest News

No one was hurt when a chunk of ice flew off the roof of a van in Brewer Wednesday evening and...
Flying ice smashes Maine driver’s windshield
Investigation Ongoing after "Unattended Death" in PI
Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle
Appointments are still available for Covid-19 vaccine clinic slated for next week for certain...
Vaccine appointments available for 70 and up
County and state officials are working together on a GIS project that will map municipalities,...
County works with the state on mapping project