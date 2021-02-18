United Way Book Nook Sees an Increase in Donations

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A few years ago, the United Way’s Book Nook was just an idea. Since then, it has blossomed to serve children in the community. The goal of the United Way has been to improve the literacy in Aroostook County with the Book Nook. It’s a place people can donate or purchase books for a small donation, and so far, it’s been a success.

“We had to actually move the Book Nook into a bigger space because the amount of donations we were receiving was amazing,” said Sarah Ennis, Executive Director of the United Way of Aroostook.

The Book Nook doesn’t just support reading for those purchasing books in the store, one hundred percent of the proceeds go to support the Dolly’s Imagination Library program. This is a program from birth to age five for kids in Aroostook County to receive a book a month. Families register at the hospital when their children are born and Dolly’s program sends them books with their name on it.

A big key to the Book Nook’s success is the volunteers.

“They shelve the books that have come in through donations and they also go through and any books that aren’t in the right place, they put those back where they need to go,” said Lisa Clark, Finance and Office Administrator at the United Way of Aroostook.

They are always looking for more help.

“As we grow, it’s gotten to be almost doubled in size, as far as the amount of books that we have. So, we can always use more volunteers to help and come in and help put them away and help straighten up down there,” said Clark.

The Book Nook is located in the Aroostook Centre Mall and open the same hours as the mall. If you want to donate books, pick up books, or get involved in any wayyou can find more information on the United Way of Aroostook’s website or Facebook page.

