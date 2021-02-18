Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 18th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

A chillier start this morning... with spots dropping off to those double-digits below-zero! Winds calmed down from the overnight, and high pressure continues to build in today... leading to a lot of sunshine!

The Winter Storm impacting the Mid-Atlantic region and Southern New England is going to stay off to our south... moving ahead over the next 48 hours.

We’re just looking at a few pop-up flurries and light snow showers trying to make their way into the County for Friday PM into Saturday. At most, we’re only anticipating a light dusting to an inch.

Then, the second-half of the weekend sees the return of plenty of sunshine! ...Before another quick moving system provides medium-range snow accumulations for Monday PM into Tuesday.

Hope everyone has a great and safe day today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wallagrass crash
Weather conditions and poor visibility cause crash in Wallagrass on Tuesday evening
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Maine AG: No vaccines for ineligible people
Basketball Livestream
Governor Mills makes her first visit to the vaccine clinic at the Cross Insurance Center
Governor Mills extends State of Civil Emergency
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 18th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Feb. 17th
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Feb. 17th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 16th