Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 18th

Good Thursday, everyone!
A chillier start this morning... with spots dropping off to those double-digits below-zero! Winds calmed down from the overnight, and high pressure continues to build in today... leading to a lot of sunshine!
The Winter Storm impacting the Mid-Atlantic region and Southern New England is going to stay off to our south... moving ahead over the next 48 hours.
We’re just looking at a few pop-up flurries and light snow showers trying to make their way into the County for Friday PM into Saturday. At most, we’re only anticipating a light dusting to an inch.
Then, the second-half of the weekend sees the return of plenty of sunshine! ...Before another quick moving system provides medium-range snow accumulations for Monday PM into Tuesday.
Hope everyone has a great and safe day today!
