Webinar to teach how to landscape with edible native plants

FALMOUTH, Maine (WAGM) -

In addition to adding to the aesthetic beauty of your yard, landscaping with certain plants can provide nutritional benefits as well. In this week’s County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty has more on a Cooperative Extension webinar that will teach you how to incorporate edible native plants in your yard.

Russ Cohen, an expert forager and author, is lending his knowledge to a presentation next week on blurring the line between garden and yard, hosted by the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. That’s according to Mary Wicklund, who’s also speaking on edible native plants.

“He’s amazing. He’s got this great presence as far as also just saying - what is it he says - he likes to connect people to the native plants through their taste buds. So he’s got this great experience of going out there and just saying ‘you can use this, you can use this,’” says Mary Wicklund, Home Horticulture Coordinator for the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

While some landscape to attract animals who feed on different plants, some of the same vegetation is good for human consumption too.

Wicklund says, “Some people are really interested in putting natives out there because of bringing the native pollinators in and for wildlife and just increasing diversity. And while that’s one aspect, there’s also that huge increase, especially this past year, for adding edibles and growing more in their yard. But it’s like you can blur the line between both.”

The program will teach participants that it’s not necessary to change everything in your yard.

“It’s finding what’s already there. And you can add one or two plants to supplement your landscape. You don’t have to take everything out and replace it. So it’s looking at what’s already there and looking at - you have the trees and you also have shrubs and you have ground cover. So it’s also that whole layer, so many places that you can tuck them in,” says Wicklund.

For more information on the February 24th webinar and how to register, visit our website. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

For more information or to register, visit: https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/winter-gardening-series-edible-landscaping/

The program is free, but donations are welcome.

