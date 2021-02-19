Aroostook Band of Micmics better prepared for emergencies

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Aroostook Band of Micmacs are better prepared to respond to emergencies, thanks to $355,000 in funding from the CARES Act. Kathy McCarty has more on what the tribe was able to obtain and how it will benefit their community.

A recent acquisition by the Aroostook Band of Micmacs will enable faster response in the event of an emergency, says Jonathan Cote, the tribe’s Emergency Management Director.

The Aroostook Band of Micmacs were able to obtain a new emergency vehicle, thanks to CARES Act funding. (WAGM)

“We received this Chevy Tahoe that’s set up as an emergency vehicle for the Aroostook Band of Micmacs to be utilized for Covid-19 emergency response and recoveries. It’s also set up as a portable command post in the very back. We needed something to be able to respond to all the different locations within the tribe and be able to better take care of our community members during this time,” says Jonathan Cote, Emergency Management Director/Risk Manager for the Aroostook Band of Micmacs.

The equipment was purchased with funds made available through the CARES Act.

Cote says, “It’s also used to haul our emergency trailers, such as our command post, our trailer for shelter, our Covid-19 trailer.”

The vehicle is equipped with a variety of gear needed when responding to an emergency.

“In this vehicle it’s got some Emergency Management Equipment. It’s got a cache of radios. It has personal protective equipment, automated external defibrillator, medical equipment. It has, you know, some hazardous material response items, a gas meter, and it has some traffic control devices, fire extinguisher, as well as some shelter items to get our community set up. It also has a portable command center in the very back,” says Cote.

In addition to the vehicle, Cote says they were able to purchase a trailer that’s been set up as a mobile command post, which can also be used for a Covid testing site. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

