Aroostook County has 5 new cases of COVID-19; 134 new cases statewide

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An additional COVID 19 death was reported today in Maine.

That death brings the total number in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic to 656. 134 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Maine CDC. 27 people completed isolation since yesterday. Almost 13 thousand doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday. Aroostook County has 5 new cases. No new deaths have been reported in The County.

