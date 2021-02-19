Advertisement

Aroostook County has 5 new cases of COVID-19; 134 new cases statewide

By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -An additional COVID 19 death was reported today in Maine.

That death brings the total number in Maine since the beginning of the pandemic to 656. 134 new COVID-19 cases were reported by Maine CDC. 27 people completed isolation since yesterday. Almost 13 thousand doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday. Aroostook County has 5 new cases. No new deaths have been reported in The County.

