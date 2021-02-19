Chamber announces changes to Valley festivities

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

The St. John Valley Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Board of Directors has announced the cancellation of the 2021 Top O’ Maine Trade Show due to Coronavirus restrictions.

Taking into consideration the COVID-19 guidelines established by Governor Janet Mills and nationwide predictions for this spring and summer, the Chamber surveyed the Top O’ Maine Trade Show participants for their input in the rescheduling of the trade show. Participants were offered a weekend date in September 2021 or April 2022. With a 50 percent response rate, survey participants opted to cancel the trade show for 2021 and reschedule to April 2022.

The Top O’ Maine Trade Show has been rescheduled to April 23rd and 24th, 2022.

The SJV Chamber Annual Dinner, where yearly business awards are presented, has been rescheduled for June 25th, 2021. Award winners for both 2019 and 2020 will be celebrated at the event, which will take place at the Lakeview Restaurant in St. Agatha.

The Annual Community-Wide Yard Sale was cancelled last year but will be held this year, with a tentative date of June 12th and 13th, but that date could change to June 5th and 6th, depending on interest shown.

The Acadian Festival 2021 Committee has started planning for a pared-down version of the festival, Plan A, with Plan B being the cancellation of some or all festivities.

All activities are dependent on Covid restrictions.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.