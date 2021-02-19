Advertisement

Co-Chairs of “Great Big Give Back” Touch on Community Impact

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Fourteen “big ticket” items – with a total value of more than $6,500 – are now up for bid in an on-line auction, launched this week and running through March 17, 2021, that is part of the Presque Isle Rotary Club’s Great Big Give Back.

Co-Chairs of the Great Big Give Back event through the Presque Isle Rotary Club, Rachel Rice and Chantal Pelletier, touch on the event and what it means for The County.

In addition to their goal to raise $20,000 in ticket sales before St. Patrick’s Day, the service club is working toward getting 1,000 shop local pledges and 1,000 hours of pledged community service to local organizations in 2021. 

On the Great Big Give Back site at www.presqueislerotary.org, visitors can click on the “shop local pledge” link at the top of the page and complete a pledge form to shop at one (or more) of the many small businesses in the local community.  A “service pledge” link on the same site allows community members to commit volunteer service hours to local organizations.  Another link provides individuals and organizations alike the opportunity to make an on-line donation to support the project efforts and Great Big Give Back proceed recipients.

