Single-vehicle crash in Madawaska claims the life of Grand Isle woman

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) -

A Grand Isle woman has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash in Madawaska on Friday.

The Madawaska Police responded to the scene of a single vehicle, single occupant traffic fatality Friday afternoon.

Lt. Jamie Pelletier reported that at approximately 1:02 p.m. on February 19th, Louise Gorneault, 63, of Grand Isle, lost control of her 2005 Honda Element while traveling west on Main Street and struck a utility pole.

Mrs. Gorneault was pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

Assisting at the scene were members of the Madawaska Ambulance Service, the Madawaska Fire Department, Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office and Presque Isle Police Department Crash Reconstructionist.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

