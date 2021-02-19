Advertisement

Vacancies remain for vaccine clinic

Appointments are still available for a vaccine clinic taking place February 23rd at Northern...
Appointments are still available for a vaccine clinic taking place February 23rd at Northern Maine Community College.
By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

The Community COVID Vaccination Clinic that Northern Light AR Gould Hospital has scheduled for next Tuesday, February 23rd, still has openings for more than 100 people age 70 or older. The clinic takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle.

Hospital officials are trying to ensure that eligible community members know that openings are still available. Those 70 or over can either sign up online at covid.northernlighthealth.org or by calling the Aroostook Agency on Aging at 1-800-439-1789.

