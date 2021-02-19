Advertisement

WATCH: 2nd Wisconsin driver in 2 weeks skids off interstate ramp

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – A suspected drunken driver plunged her vehicle off an interstate bridge this week.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras caught the moment 27-year-old Kelce Brianna Gold launched off a freeway snowbank on the side of the road early Sunday.

Her vehicle then bounced off another interstate ramp below it before landing on the ground.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said Gold survived the crash and has been charged with operating while intoxicated.

The accident is the second time in two weeks that Wisconsin DOT cameras have captured images of a vehicle tumbling off an interstate ramp.

An earlier video shows a red truck hitting a snowbank and then going over a barrier wall.

The pickup fell 70 feet to the ground below.

That driver also survived, and authorities took him to a hospital.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Investigation Ongoing after "Unattended Death" in PI
Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle
Appointments are still available for a vaccine clinic taking place February 23rd at Northern...
Vacancies remain for vaccine clinic
Basketball Livestream
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Collins: Maine GOP should focus on elections, not rebuke

Latest News

A Kentucky woman had her windshield break after a sheet of ice hit it.
Woman warns others after windshield shattered by sheet of ice on I-65
COVID-19
Aroostook County has 5 new cases of COVID-19; 134 new cases statewide
Generic Arrest
List of grand jury indictments
Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will host “The World’s Most Magical...
Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden heads to Pfizer plant as weather causes vaccine delays