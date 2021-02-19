Advertisement

Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 19th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday, everyone!

Holding onto those sunny skies this morning... and slowly we’ll see those clouds building throughout the later morning into the afternoon.

We are relatively quiet today... but pop-up light flurries and light snow showers will make their way into the County during the overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

With just minimal accumulations expected... we’re looking to pick up a light dusting to an inch at most.

Then, the second-half of the weekend looks very nice, under plenty of sunshine... great for any outdoor plans!

For the beginning of next week, we have another quick moving system... providing light to steady snow showers Monday PM into Tuesday AM. With that system we’re looking to pick up lower-end snow amounts, between 1.0-4.0″-inches.

Hope everyone has a great Friday... and a great and safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation Ongoing after "Unattended Death" in PI
Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle
Appointments are still available for a vaccine clinic taking place February 23rd at Northern...
Vacancies remain for vaccine clinic
Basketball Livestream
Snowplow driver David Gehrke says he's glad 5-year-old Maddox is safe after he found the boy...
Snowplow driver saves 5-year-old boy wandering streets in subzero cold
Collins: Maine GOP should focus on elections, not rebuke

Latest News

Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 19th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 18th
Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 18th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, Feb. 17th