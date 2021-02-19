Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 19th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday, everyone!

Holding onto those sunny skies this morning... and slowly we’ll see those clouds building throughout the later morning into the afternoon.

We are relatively quiet today... but pop-up light flurries and light snow showers will make their way into the County during the overnight and throughout the day tomorrow.

With just minimal accumulations expected... we’re looking to pick up a light dusting to an inch at most.

Then, the second-half of the weekend looks very nice, under plenty of sunshine... great for any outdoor plans!

For the beginning of next week, we have another quick moving system... providing light to steady snow showers Monday PM into Tuesday AM. With that system we’re looking to pick up lower-end snow amounts, between 1.0-4.0″-inches.

Hope everyone has a great Friday... and a great and safe weekend!

