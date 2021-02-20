Advertisement

Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Madawaska police department is asking for the public’s help in regards to the fatal crash on Friday. According to Madawaska police, 63 year old Louise Gorneault of Grand Isle, was traveling west on Main street when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a utility pole.  She was pronounced dead at the scene.  Anyone who may have spoken to Mrs. Gorneault before the accident, passed her vehicle or stopped to help at the scene before first responders arrived should contact Madawaska police. The number is 207-728-6356.

