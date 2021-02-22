Get Moving! How to Stay Mobile From Home

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Trying to stay active during a pandemic can be tough, but on this week’s edition of Get Moving we take a look at simple stretching exercises that you can do right from the comfort of your own home to improve your overall functioning. With so many people working from home, bodies aren’t as active as they once were.

Over the passed year, we’ve been seeing patients that have been coming in, that have transitioned to working at home and also students that are working remotely,” said Felicia Bard, a physical therapist. “They’re sitting on the couch, they’re holding a device in their lap, they’re maybe sitting at the kitchen table and you’re going from a nice work station to something that is not as ideal.”

Bard says that this is causing many people to have neck, hip, and back pain, but with some simple movements, you can alleviate the troubles.

One exercise that can help is the doorway stretch. “You’ll put your arms up on the doorway no higher than shoulder height and then you’ll lean into the door and you should feel a nice pull right in through here,” said Bard. “Elbows will be on the door and then’ll you just step one foot into the doorway.”

Next is the shoulder pinch. “Your elbows will be bent, and you’ll squeeze your shoulder blades together for a few seconds and then relax,” Bard said.

Finally is the hip flexor stretch. “You’re going to put one knee down on the pillow, and then one leg will be forward, and then all you’ll do is lean into that front leg and make sure that you keep your body upright,” said Bard.

The great thing about these exercises is that anyone can do them anywhere at any time. So, whether you’re doing them to improve your posture or prepare yourself for more exercise, get moving and try them out!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.