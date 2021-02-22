Maine CDC reports 97 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

The 97 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 43,594.

Monday was the second day in a row of no reported deaths.

The seven-day average for new cases dropped slightly to 132.4.

Five people have completed isolation since yesterday.

Aroostook County has one new case, bringing the total number of cases now to 1,258.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 658

Total cases: 43,594

Confirmed cases: 34,559

Probable cases: 9,035

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.94%

7-day positivity rate: 1.70%

Currently hospitalized: 71

Patients in intensive care: 24

Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.