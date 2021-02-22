Advertisement

Medical team arriving by boat with vaccine on Maine islands

Maine Seacoast Mission is providing island COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting this week
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Vaccinations are coming to Maine’s islands.

Maine Seacoast Mission is providing island COVID-19 vaccination clinics starting this week with medical and support staff arriving on the organization’s 74-foot boat, Sunbeam.

“We have been anticipating this opportunity to serve since the first vaccine was announced last fall,” said Seacoast Mission President John Zavodny.

The organization is working in partnership with island residents, county officials, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Mount Desert Island Hospital, and Pen Bay Medical Center.

The Sunbeam is equipped with health facilities including a medical grade refrigerator.

Mission Island Health Services Director Sharon Daley said she’s starting with 150 doses for islanders.

