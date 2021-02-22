Advertisement

More than half of the people over age 70 in Maine have been vaccinated

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Monday during an appearance on Maine Public that the use of multiple platforms has helped swiftly vaccinate older resident
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - More than half of the people over age 70 in the state of Maine have been vaccinated, the Maine CDC’s director said.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Monday during an appearance on Maine Public that the use of multiple platforms has helped swiftly vaccinate older residents.

That includes clinics, hospitals and other venues, he said.

Shah also said Monday that the appearance of virus variants in Maine and elsewhere is a concern but doesn’t have to be a disaster.

Maine has been the site of two confirmed variants so far.

The state can keep up with the spread of variants by aggressively vaccinating the public, Shah said.

The United Kingdom has said success doing that, he said.

“It’s not a reason for universal loss of hope,” Shah said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Arrest
List of grand jury indictments
File image
Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident
A truck in Texas losing control due to the ice road conditions
Former PI resident talks about what he’s endured living in Texas this past week
Investigation Ongoing after "Unattended Death" in PI
Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle
Louisiana Pacific Houlton Mill in New Limerick
$150 million is being invested at the Louisiana Pacific Houlton Mill in New Limerick

Latest News

The bill includes direct payments of $1,400 per person to millions of Americans.
US deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus’ tragic reach
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday a slow easing of one of Europe’s strictest...
Shops, haircuts return in April as UK lifts lockdown slowly
New studies published this week suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines can protect against new...
UK data: COVID-19 vaccines sharply cut hospitalizations
The World Health Organization panel suggests the origins of COVID-19 deserve further study.
World Health Organization wants deeper look at COVID-19 origins
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., makes a statement to reporters as the second...
Congress preps for first votes on $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill