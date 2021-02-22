Advertisement

Police investigate discovery of body in Lewiston

Police had not yet released the identity of the woman on Monday
(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say they are investigating the discovery of the body of a young woman in a building in Lewiston.

Police had not yet released the identity of the woman on Monday.

Her body was found on Sunday afternoon.

The Sun Journal reports the Maine State Police are investigating the woman’s death along with local police.

Police say an autopsy was planned and the investigation would continue on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Arrest
List of grand jury indictments
File image
Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident
A truck in Texas losing control due to the ice road conditions
Former PI resident talks about what he’s endured living in Texas this past week
Investigation Ongoing after "Unattended Death" in PI
Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle
Louisiana Pacific Houlton Mill in New Limerick
$150 million is being invested at the Louisiana Pacific Houlton Mill in New Limerick

Latest News

DOT workers can often be the first to come across accidents while they clear the roads
DOT workers warn about fast driving in icy conditions
Medical team arriving by boat with vaccine on Maine islands
Maine asks residents to look out for invasive moth
Senators want to protect federal first responder benefits