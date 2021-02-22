Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 22nd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

After a little sunshine this morning, clouds will quickly build in for the later morning time. We have a system on the approach, providing light to steady snow shower activity later on this evening.

Overnight tonight, we’re looking to pickup snow totals between 1.0-4.0″-inches. Despite the minimal amounts, it’ll be enough to cause widespread slick and slippery travel starting up during the evening commute throughout the overnight. Make sure to use extra precaution on the roadways!

Then, above-average temps last all the way through midweek... where we could push 40-degrees by Wednesday!

Throughout the week, we just a few other weak disturbances providing light snow totals... with snow showers currently anticipated for Wed. PM into Thurs., and again Sat. PM into Sun.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

