Advertisement

Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 22nd

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

After a little sunshine this morning, clouds will quickly build in for the later morning time. We have a system on the approach, providing light to steady snow shower activity later on this evening.

Overnight tonight, we’re looking to pickup snow totals between 1.0-4.0″-inches. Despite the minimal amounts, it’ll be enough to cause widespread slick and slippery travel starting up during the evening commute throughout the overnight. Make sure to use extra precaution on the roadways!

Then, above-average temps last all the way through midweek... where we could push 40-degrees by Wednesday!

Throughout the week, we just a few other weak disturbances providing light snow totals... with snow showers currently anticipated for Wed. PM into Thurs., and again Sat. PM into Sun.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Arrest
List of grand jury indictments
File image
Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident
A truck in Texas losing control due to the ice road conditions
Former PI resident talks about what he’s endured living in Texas this past week
Investigation Ongoing after "Unattended Death" in PI
Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle
Louisiana Pacific Houlton Mill in New Limerick
$150 million is being invested at the Louisiana Pacific Houlton Mill in New Limerick

Latest News

Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 22nd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 19th
Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 19th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Thursday, Feb. 18th