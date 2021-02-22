Advertisement

Woodland school closed due to Covid cases

Woodland Consolidated School is closed until March 1st, due to three cases of Covid-19 being...
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WOODLAND, Maine (WAGM) -

An outbreak of Covid-19 has been reported at the Woodland Consolidated School.

A letter was sent out Monday, February 22nd, from Karla Michaud, Superintendent of Schools, advising staff, students and families of several cases of Covid-19 at the school. An outbreak means that there are three or more cases of Covid-19 within a 14-day period that are epidemiologically linked.

At this time, Woodland Consolidated School has three such cases in one classroom. Based on recommendations from the Maine CDC, the school and classrooms are being cleaned. The school is being closed to prevent further spread of the virus. School will return to in-person instruction on Monday, March 1st.

The Maine Department of Education or a school representative will contact you directly if you are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 10 days from last exposure to the positive individual. A negative test result does not get an individual out of quarantine.

Questions for the school can be directed to the Maine Office or Central Office by calling 496-2981 or 498-8436. If you experience symptoms, contact your health care provider.

For more information, visit www.maine.gov/dhhs/cornoavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

