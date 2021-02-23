PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -February is Children’s Dental Health Month. The month is dedicated to teaching children how to maintain better oral health. Megan Cole has the story on how children can keep their smile bright and shiny.

Getting children to brush their teeth everyday can be a challenge. This month is dedicated to educating children about the importance of dental health.

“It’s just a month where across the nation to bring better oral health awareness to children promote oral health and become a better advocate for finding children dental homes.”

Levasseur says that there are ways to help keep your children’s teeth healthy.

“Definitely and it seems to be the most obvious is to see a dentist and dental hygienist twice a year that is recommended and has been recommended for many years. For young children, parents, moms and dads, grandparents they can get in to the bathroom with their child or grandchild and help them brush and make sure that they’re double checking their work and just positive reinforcement encouragement.”

He adds that it’s important to make sure that your children are brushing well.

“There’s a huge percentage it’s probably about 75% of children that we see with plaque induced gingivitis or biofilm induced gingivitis that just means it’s….they’re getting their gingivitis because of plaque or other things, stuff in their mouth like food. In terms of cavities I would say we run about 2/3rds of children have issues with cavities in their lifetime.”

Keeping your children’s Pearly Whites healthy.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.