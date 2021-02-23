House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A 7 year old girl died in a house fire in Lincoln Monday night.

Fire fighters were called to Taylor Street around 9:45 p.m.

They arrived within minutes of the call but the home was already engulfed in flames. According to Lincoln Fire Captain Kenneth Goslin, residents immediately came up to fire fighters, informing them a child was trapped inside the home in a bedroom area. Everyone else had made it out of the home.

According to Goslin, flames were coming through the walls and shooting 30 feet into the air from the roof. Because of the intensity of the fire, Goslin says they were unable to reach the girl.

Once the fire was knocked down, crews found the body of the child.

Her name is not being released at this time.

Six other people inside the home were taken to the hospital. Five were treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation due to the fire. The 6th person was treated for breathing issues not related to the fire. All were reportedly released.

Captain Goslin says the snow did complicate efforts to fight the fire as well as the home being at the end of a road. Crews were on scene for about 6 hours.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be on scene today to investigate a cause.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.