LaJoie elected president of National Potato Council

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) -

Dominic LaJoie, of Van Buren, has been named president of the National Potato Council. He’ll also head the group’s Executive Committee.

LaJoie is a fourth-generation potato grower and partner of LaJoie Growers LLC, which operates throughout Aroostook County. He previously served the NPC Board as First Vice President and Vice President of the Environmental Affairs Committee.

As president, LaJoie will host the 2021 NPC Summer Meeting, scheduled for July in Presque Isle.

We’ll have more on Lajoie on a future edition of County Ag Report.

