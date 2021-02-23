Advertisement

Maine CDC reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases

By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths

The 142 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 43,736.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 660. The two new deaths were in Oxford County.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases. One person completed isolation since Monday. Over the past two weeks Maine CDC has reported 64 total cases.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 660
  • Total cases: 43,736
  • Confirmed cases: 34,634
  • Probable cases: 9,102
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.91%
  • Currently hospitalized: 67
  • Patients in intensive care: 25
  • Patients on ventilators: 7

