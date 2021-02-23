Maine CDC reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 142 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and two new deaths

The 142 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 43,736.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 660. The two new deaths were in Oxford County.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases. One person completed isolation since Monday. Over the past two weeks Maine CDC has reported 64 total cases.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 660

Total cases: 43,736

Confirmed cases: 34,634

Probable cases: 9,102

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.91%

Currently hospitalized: 67

Patients in intensive care: 25

Patients on ventilators: 7

