Real Estate Matters 2.9.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -If you’re one of the many people worried right now about how you’re going to pay your home heating costs this winter...financial help is available. Its the focus of this week’s Real Estate Matters with Shawn Cunningham.

“there are so many people out there who are struggling as far as income is concerned especially the older population that are on a fixed income and everything goes up around them and they’re income stays pretty much the same or doesn’t go up at all and so this is just a lifeline.”

Erin Benson is talking about the VERY REAL STRUGGLE for many people throughout the county. The tough decision of how to pay for food, medications, ongoing bills and home heating costs. But there’s help available at least to take care of the latter...through the Home Energy Assistance Program, providing a HEAP of help to people in need.

“its a lifeline for some many people for on fixed incomes particularly in these times for people affected by covid and have had their income either go to zero or they’re on unemployment and so this is a wonderful opportunity to get a handup.”

The program is administered through ACAP, but the funding is federal. Benson says last they processed nearly 6 thousand applications, with more than 3 million dollars being dolled out to help pay the home energy costs of people right here in Aroostook County. As for THIS SEASON Benson says they’re still processing applications and funding is available if people qualify. And you can apply up to July 15th.

“If they get a HEAP award they have 18 months to use it so for anybody who gets an award in April May June when people are thinking oh I don’t need this now they’ll be all set for October.”

All set and maybe worry free in knowing they’ll make it through this winter warm..and not be shut out in the cold. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

