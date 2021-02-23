Advertisement

Senate approves Vilsack for Agriculture Department again

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the...
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who the Biden administration chose to reprise that role, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. Joe Biden's nomination of Vilsack to lead the Agriculture Department is getting a chilly reaction from many Black farmers who contend he didn't do enough to help them the last time he had the job. The former Iowa governor served eight years as agriculture secretary under President Barack Obama.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate voted 92-7 Tuesday to confirm Tom Vilsack as Agriculture secretary, his second run at the Cabinet post.

The former Iowa governor spent eight years leading the same department for former President Barack Obama’s entire administration.

In his testimony, Vilsack, 70, heavily endorsed boosting climate-friendly agricultural industries such as the creation of biofuels, saying “Agriculture is one of our first and best ways to get some wins” on climate change.

He proposed “building a rural economy based on biomanufacturing” and “turning agricultural waste into a variety of products.” He pledged to work closely with the Environmental Protection Agency to “spur the industry” on biofuels.

With systemic racial inequity now a nationwide talking point, Vilsack also envisioned creating an “equity taskforce” inside the department. Its job, he said, would be to identify what he called “intentional or unintentional barriers” that prevent or discourage farmers of color from properly accessing federal assistance programs.

Vilsack also heavily backed the SNAP or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — commonly known as food stamps — as a key instrument in helping the country’s most vulnerable families survive and recover from the pandemic era. His Trump-era predecessor, Sonny Perdue, had sought to purge hundreds of thousands of people from the SNAP-recipient lists.

He faced minimal opposition throughout the confirmation process.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
Woodland Consolidated School is closed until March 1st, due to three cases of Covid-19 being...
Woodland school closed due to Covid cases
Police investigate discovery of body in Lewiston
House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Drug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon
Hundreds of a vehicles are staged in a parking lot as people wait in line at a food and water...
Board leaders of Texas’ grid operator resign after outages
Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti poses on Monday, Jan. 15, 1988 in San Francisco in front of the...
Beat poet, publisher Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101
Limited supply of the two approved COVID-19 vaccines has hampered the pace of vaccinations --...
White House promises vaccine help as states rush to catch up
Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund testifies Tuesday during a hearing addressing the...
Capitol defenders blame bad intelligence for deadly breach