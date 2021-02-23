Advertisement

Town of Stockholm working on new playground

By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The town of Stockholm is hard at work to on a new playground.

Nick Morrill is the co-chair of the Stockholm recreation committee and says that they’ve had several young families move into the town and the community has expressed interest in having a playground. He says that right now, they’re working on the design so it will be inclusive for kids with disabilities.

“We’re trying to make our playground set out to be a little bit different than others in the area. So we’ve taken into consideration kids with disabilities or handicaps, autistic children, kids with sensory issues or just have handicaps or disabilities and we are trying to make our playground assembly a little bit more kid friendly for those types of children as well as just everyday children that are looking to get out and get some fresh air.”

Morrill says that they’re planning to build it near their ball field. He is hoping it will be built in the next couple years.

