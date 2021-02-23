Advertisement

Tracing the connection between Covid and heart issues

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

February is American Heart Health Month, a time to raise awareness of the many issues that can lead to health problems for both men and women. In this week’s Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty has more on Covid and how it plays a role in heart health.

Heart disease is the number 1 cause of death for men and women in the United States, says Jaymie St. Peter, a Nurse Practitioner in the Cardiology Department at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

“The American Heart Association reports that one in three women and one in four men will develop heart disease each year. And of those patients, one in five actually die from heart disease-related complications every year,” says Jaymie St. Peter, a Nurse Practitioner in Cardiology, at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital.

Doctors are learning more every day on the effects Covid-19 has on a person’s body, especially the lungs, which process oxygen for our blood.

St. Peter says, “Those two organ systems, the pulmonary system which is our lungs and the circulatory system which is our heart, work very closely together. Our veins bring all that blood back to our heart, which pumps it to our lungs to get all the oxygen that we need and get rid of all the stuff we don’t, the lungs pump it back to the heart so the heart can pump it out to our body and get the blood to our nose and toes. And without that process of the two of those systems working well together, it puts strain on the other systems in our body.”

Fear of exposure has caused some people to delay care.

“We know that in an emergent event or if you’re having something that’s happening, the best and safest place for you to be is at the hospital, where you’re gonna get the interventions that come earlier and the treatment that you need. So while we want you to be safe and limit your exposure with the coronavirus, we also want you to be not delaying care for yourself,” says St. Peter.

St. Peter says symptoms vary between men and women but can include: chest pain or discomfort; shortness of breath; discomfort in one or both arms, shoulders, or middle of your back; nausea; or pain in your jaw or neck. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Arrest
List of grand jury indictments
Woodland Consolidated School is closed until March 1st, due to three cases of Covid-19 being...
Woodland school closed due to Covid cases
File image
Madawaska police seeking public’s help in regards to Friday’s fatal accident
A truck in Texas losing control due to the ice road conditions
Former PI resident talks about what he’s endured living in Texas this past week
Investigation Ongoing after "Unattended Death" in PI
Investigation Ongoing After “Unattended Death” In Presque Isle

Latest News

A wound care specialist offers helpful tips for improving your skin’s health this winter.
Winter weather can prove damaging to your skin
If you’ve donated blood or had a surgical procedure, your health care provider can help you...
Heredity determines your blood type
Blood types vary, but all can save a life.
Blood types explained
In addition to age, other requirements must be met before one can donate blood.
Meeting the requirements to donate blood