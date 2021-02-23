Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 23rd

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

The light to steady snow showers from last night, have moved out of our area. Snow total reports are continuing to come in this morning:

--SE Millinocket.... 4.0″

--Oakfield....... 3.5″

--SE Houlton..... 3.0″

--SE Hodgdon..... 3.0″

--Van Buren..... 2.7″

--N Caribou..... 2.5″

--Lille...... 1.6″

--Fort Fairfield..... 1.5″

...Today, we’re on the quieter side, with temps above-average reaching those mid-to-upper 30s!

We’re also expecting another quick moving weak disturbance and warm front moving through later on tonight... providing some additional isolated, light snow showers across the County.

We also have a few additional snow chances and wintry activity this week. As well as more 30-degree days in store for the upcoming weekend, into next week!

Check out the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
Woodland Consolidated School is closed until March 1st, due to three cases of Covid-19 being...
Woodland school closed due to Covid cases
Police investigate discovery of body in Lewiston
Basketball Livestream
Generic Arrest
List of grand jury indictments

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 23rd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 22nd
Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 22nd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, Feb. 19th