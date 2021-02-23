Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 23rd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone!

The light to steady snow showers from last night, have moved out of our area. Snow total reports are continuing to come in this morning:

--SE Millinocket.... 4.0″

--Oakfield....... 3.5″

--SE Houlton..... 3.0″

--SE Hodgdon..... 3.0″

--Van Buren..... 2.7″

--N Caribou..... 2.5″

--Lille...... 1.6″

--Fort Fairfield..... 1.5″

...Today, we’re on the quieter side, with temps above-average reaching those mid-to-upper 30s!

We’re also expecting another quick moving weak disturbance and warm front moving through later on tonight... providing some additional isolated, light snow showers across the County.

We also have a few additional snow chances and wintry activity this week. As well as more 30-degree days in store for the upcoming weekend, into next week!

Check out the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.