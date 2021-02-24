American Red Cross Series: The Need For Platelet Donations is Critical

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Every 15 seconds someone in the US needs a platelet donation. Shawn Cunningham reports on the importance of PLATELETS and why THESE donations are even more needed than blood.

We know about the importance of giving blood. But perhaps just as important if not more is donating another body element...PLATELETS. In fact, many lifesaving medical treatments for patients require platelet transfusions. Cancer patients, those receiving organ or bone marrow transplants, even victims of traumatic injuries, and patients undergoing open heart surgery. There is a constant, often critical need for new and current donors to give to keep up with hospital demand...here’s why...

Mary Brant Communications Mgr. Red Cross Northern New England

“the red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days but platelets have a shelf life of only five days with the platelets having a shelf life of only 5 days we are always looking for donor because many times "

Shawn Cunningham NO STANDUP

Platelet transfusions are a critical part of cancer care. Cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cells and low platelet count.

“That therapy can sometimes destroy the cell’s ability to produce platelets and so that is why they need donors. platelets regenrate in the body much faster than red blood cells with red blood cell donations you can donate every 8 weeks with platelets I know people who donate as often as every two weeks.”

But one thing...platelet donation only happen in two in Maine...southern Maine. Still Brant says that shouldn’t dscourage anyone from going the distance to donate.

“I know a lot of people who may have been touched by this in their own life or one of their loved ones are touched and I have known people who travel a great distance to donate platelets and I know people who have donated in the gallons.”

For more information on how you can donate and what’s involved in the process go to recross.org. Shawn Cunningham,NS 8.

