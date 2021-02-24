Chipman ready for World Youth Biathlon Championships

FORT KENT , Maine (WAGM) -

There will be another County connection at the World Youth and Junior Biathlon Championships in Austria. Hannah Chipman of Norwich Vermont who trains at the Fort Kent Outdoor Center will be competing in the Youth Division.

Chipman:” Really excited,but still a little bit of disbelief. Is this actually going to happen or is this ha ha wait no this isn’t actually happening. I am really really excited.”

It was quite an emotional rollercoaster for Chipman one day she was told she was not on the team and then the good news.

Chipman:” 24 hours earlier I got an e mail that said sorry you are doing great, but you are not going to be able to go on the team and then I got another e mail that says well this has been an emotional rollercoaster, but you are on the team.”

This is Chipman’s first year in biathlon. She has always been a fast skier and wanted to change her focus and the program in Fort Kent was the perfect solution for her

Chipman:” The expectations on me are pretty low because I am pretty new to this. A lot of times I tend to perform better when I don’t have pressure or expecations of you should be doing this.”

This will be her first international Biathlon event and she says she is looking forward to the experience, but also knowing she is an underdog.

Chipman:” I have been lucky because I am doing the Jalbert program and that is probably one of the best possible ways to learn biathlon. There is no way I could have done this if I wasn’t living in the Jalbert house and living five minutes from the biathlon range.”

The 18 year old says that the Fort Kent has been very welcoming and that they take pride in the Fort Kent Outdoor Center.

Chipman:” It’s amazing coming to this community. I am driving down the street and I am seeing a mural with a person doing biathlon. This place is cool, the whole community seems to be involved in the outdoor center.”

