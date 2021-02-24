Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 164 new cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)— The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday and 164 new cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 677.

Penobscot County reported six new deaths, York County reported three new deaths, Oxford and Sagadahoc Counties each reported two new deaths and Androscoggin, Cumberland, Hancock and Somerset counties each reported one new death.

The 164 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 43,900.

Aroostook County has one less case today, bringing the total down to 1,260.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 677
  • Total cases: 43,900
  • Confirmed cases: 34,723
  • Probable cases: 9,177
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 2.89%
  • Currently hospitalized: 67
  • Patients in intensive care: 25
  • Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name
House fire in Lincoln claims life of 7 year old girl
Basketball Livestream
Raymond and Diana Borus both died from COVID-19 about a month after they first tested positive....
‘They went together’: Couple married 44 years die from COVID-19 just days apart
Police investigate discovery of body in Lewiston

Latest News

35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.
Tremont man arrested for drug trafficking
platelets
American Red Cross Series: The Need For Platelet Donations is Critical
platelets
American Red Cross Series: The Need For Platelet Donations is Critical
A mild winter is good news for deer and moose, leaving coyotes to search for easier prey.
Mild winter leaves coyotes searching for easy prey