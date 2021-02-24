Maine CDC reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 164 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)— The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday and 164 new cases.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 677.

Penobscot County reported six new deaths, York County reported three new deaths, Oxford and Sagadahoc Counties each reported two new deaths and Androscoggin, Cumberland, Hancock and Somerset counties each reported one new death.

The 164 additional cases bring the total number since the beginning of the pandemic to 43,900.

Aroostook County has one less case today, bringing the total down to 1,260.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 677

Total cases: 43,900

Confirmed cases: 34,723

Probable cases: 9,177

Cumulative positivity rate: 2.89%

Currently hospitalized: 67

Patients in intensive care: 25

Patients on ventilators: 7

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.