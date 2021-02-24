Patients will no longer need to drive miles way to get this service at Houlton Regional Hospital

Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - : New Heart monitors at Houlton Regional Hospital are easier to wear and less cumbersome for the patients. Adriana Sanchez has the story.

Despite the many setbacks due to COVID-19 upgrades are still being made at local hospitals. Houlton Regional says these new heart monitors have been a benefit to patients and health care providers.

“We have these new monitors that are much easier to use, they allow the patient to perform all there usually activities including working and taking a shower, they can do pretty much anything they want other than swim without worrying about the monitor itself, they’re much smaller than previously, there’s no battery pack they have to carry around separately so this makes it very convenient for the patients to use,” said Dr. Ted Sussman Director of Cardiac Rehabilitation at Houlton Regional Hospital.

These new heart monitors are worn for 14 days and record every hear beat. Years ago they offered a service called event monitors that would be worn for a week to 30 days and patients would have to press a record button which wouldn’t always catch the irregular heartbeats.

“So we can find extra beats, we can find abnormal rhythms of the heart such as atrial fibrillation which is very important cause to stroke in our patient population as well as more dangerous heart rhythms. In addition it can be used to determine if someone’s heart rate controlled well enough by medication that they might be on or could it be causing problem with the rhythm of their heart,” said Sussman.

The new monitors will allow patients to be seen at the Houlton hospital instead of having to drive elsewhere.

RN and Manager of the Cardiac Department, Ingrid Black said, “We were having physicians and physician extenders contact us about having a device that could record long and our patients would have to go elsewhere for that and to be able to have that at our own facility and prevent people from having to drive we were very excited.”

Sussman says one of their goals is to be able to provide many services locally and this a step in the right direction.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8.

