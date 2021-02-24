PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Proper nutrition is vital to a healthy life. But how do we make sure that we are getting the nutrition needed to prevent medical conditions like diabetes? Megan Cole has more on changes you can make to have a better, healthier lifestyle.

Getting the proper nutrition will not only help you feel better today, it will help keep you healthy for years to come. There are a lot of recommendations for healthy eating, like getting at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables a day. And while the foods and drinks you put into your body are important…the ones you avoid are equally important.

“Sugar is a big one, fat and salt right so people are either addicted to their soda and I’ve seen many times people walk in the office and just telling me right off the bat that “you are not going to take away my soda” and my answer is always the same no I won’t you will do that it’s your job it’s not mine it’s not giving you except feeding into this addiction that you have.”

Pelletier says that if you want to consider a diet there are many different choices. She says there are pros and cons to each diet, but sticking with whatever diet you do choose is what will make the difference.

“If it’s just for 3 months then you go on your trip and then you come back and you aren’t going to do it again I would not even bother going on a diet. You need to change behavior that’s what will keep you I wouldn’t say thin but healthy.”

She adds that if you don’t start caring about your nutrition now, it will impact you later in life.

“When we age what we do is we bring along with us everything that has happened in the past so all the happy times, bad times, medical conditions…and what you ate so what you accumulated throughout your lifetime. If you ate a well-balanced diet including especially fruits and vegetables and your weight is good and your blood pressure is ok and you have no diabetes you have a beautiful golden age if you will.”

She also recommends getting exercise each day as well.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.