Rep. Joseph Underwood discusses his priorities this session

“This is Joseph Underwood, district 147 representative.

The biggest task for the legislature is balancing the budget, as required by the Maine constitution. This will require difficult decisions concerning overspending and then revenue losses by the pandemic as it is required that we do not raise taxes on small businesses, workers, or families hurt by COVID-19.

My legislative experience consist of three bills: LD 28, which establishes an intellectual and developmental disability category in order to activate the summer alert system and has been approved by appropriate law enforcement; LD204 which is a potato bill, and this changes the interest rate from a fixed 5% to a variable 5% depending on what the prime interest rate is at the time of the loan; the third is the LD401 sales tax exemption, and this grants a sales tax exemption to [501(c)(13)] federal income tax exempt nonprofit cemeteries.

Currently there has been no set schedule for the LD401 and this legislature thanks WAGM for the time it has granted to present these items to you of local interest.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.