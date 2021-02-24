Advertisement

Rockland holds virtual meeting to discuss natural gas pipeline proposal

Summit Natural gas has proposed building a gas line through Belfast and down Route 1 to Rockland.
(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Rockland City Council held a virtual meeting tonight to discuss a natural gas pipeline proposal.

The estimated investment of the project is $90 million dollars.

The company has made contact with area town managers about its proposed venture.

Summit has been soliciting commercial and residential customers near the proposed pipeline to turn from current heating fuel to natural gas.

The majority of local citizens who participated in the virtual meeting tonight opposed the project.

”I find what’s being proposed tonight both morally and ethically wrong. We can’t be pursuing projects that we know will actively contribute to climate change,” said Amy Files, a Rockland resident that opposes the pipeline.

“We believe that through the first five years of this project, we’ll be able to reduce emission by about 263,000 metric tons by converting residential, commercial, and industrial customers from oil to natural gas,” said Lizzy Reinholt, Director of Sustainability for Summit Natural Gas.

Summit says the the gas line will also serve as an economic booster creating approximately 100 new jobs with the project construction.

If the plan is approved, Summit hopes to begin construction sometime this year, with the goal of the pipeline being fully functional in 2022.

