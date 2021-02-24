Advertisement

Tremont man arrested for drug trafficking

35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.
35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.(MDEA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - A Tremont man arrested in Newport after a months-long drug investigation.

35-year-old Keith Wedge is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking.

Authorities say Wedge was a source of a heroin and fentanyl distribution on Mount Desert Island.

Agents seized 500 grams of suspected fentanyl - worth an estimated $100,000.

As well as more than $9,000 of suspected drug proceeds.

