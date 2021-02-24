Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, Feb. 24th

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 24, 2021
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good midweek Wednesday, everyone -- and happy hump day!

Just a few flurries and light snow showers from the overnight... leading to those clouds holding on this morning. We’re going to be quiet to start, under a mixture of sun & clouds for midday into the afternoon.

Then, we have another quick moving low on the approach tonight into tomorrow morning!

The light to steadier snow showers are looking to start-up by the end of the evening commute. Headed into the 8:00/9:00 pm hour, that’s when the bulk of the steadier snow is expected to be coming down.

This is a system with lower-end snow totals... but again, don’t let that fool you! --Widespread slick and slippery travel is expected, as well as visibility drop-offs, and blowing/drifting snow lasting throughout the day tomorrow.

After the system winds down past the morning commute time, expect sunshine to return for Thurs. PM... with winds still holding on and gusts upwards of 30 mph.

Then, plenty of sunshine returns for the end of week... and additional snow/mix/rain is expected into the first half of the weekend. Check out the Weather on the Web video for all the latest with your forecast.

And hope everyone has a great and safe Wednesday!

