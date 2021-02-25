American Red Cross Series: The Need for Plasma Donations is Critical

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -We continue our month long series on the services provided by the American Red Cross. The Red Cross is always in need of blood, platelet and plasma donations. But as Shawn Cunningham reports during this present day pandemic PLASMA donations have become an even more URGENT NEED than ever before.

About 55% of our blood is plasma. Plasma is the liquid portion of blood. Plasma helps maintain blood pressure...supplies critical proteins for blood clotting and immunity, carries electrolytes such as sodium and potassium to the muscles...and helps maintain a proper pH balance in the body, to support cell function. For all these reasons plasma donations are critical. And in this pandemic people who’ve fully recovered COVID-19 are playing a key PAY IT FORWARD ROLE in helping other ill people make their path to recovery...

Josee Romann Nurse Practitioner Jefferson Cary Cancer Center

“so basically their blood is pretty important in the way that we’re trying to separate out antigens to help people recover from Covid 19 that are having a pretty severe reaction to the virus itself.”

Plasma is commonly given to trauma, burn and shock patients, as well as people with severe liver disease or multiple clotting factor deficiencies.

“plasma is typically used in certain hematology conditions so its the study and treatment of blood disorders so something that we would use plasma for would be like hemophilia.”

There are always some particular blood types that remain in demand and are universal in helping people. For donating platelets and plasma AB is the universal donor and is in high demand. Donated plasma is frozen within 24 hours of being donated to preserve its valuable clotting factors. It can be stored for up to one year and thawed for transfusion to a patient when needed. But before getting THAT FAR it first has to be drawn from giving donors...

Mary Brant Communications Mgr. Red Cross Northern New England

“donors usually fall into one of two categories either they just wanna help and we certainly see a lot of that by Maine donors or their own lives have been touched by blood or a platelet donation and they want to pay it forward.”

For more information on how you can donate and what’s involved in the process go to recross.org. Shawn Cunningham,NS 8.

