Avalanche danger high, 32 deaths confirmed this season

FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known...
FILE- In this Feb. 26, 2014, file photo, a sign alerts skiers to danger on Corona Bowl, known for its extreme skiing, at Eldora Mountain Resort, near Nederland, Colo. This has been an highly dangerous avalanche season, with 30 confirmed fatalities. It's involved different recreational activities — snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling, hiking — and includes various ages and experience levels. A warning from avalanche experts for anyone venturing into the backcountry: The threat of slides may only be growing worse.(Brennan Linsley | AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — The avalanche danger in backcountries throughout the West is extremely high due to the kind of snowpack that happens about once a decade.

This avalanche season has already been historically dangerous, with 32 confirmed fatalities, all but one in the West. There were 15 confirmed deaths from slides from Jan. 30 to Feb. 7, the most in a seven-day window since 1910.

The accidents have occurred during recreational activities like snowboarding, skiing, snowmobiling and hiking.

Avalanche experts are warning anyone venturing into the backcountry to be on high alert because the threat of slides may only grow worse.

