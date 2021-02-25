Advertisement

CDC launches website to help find nearby COVID-19 vaccine providers

By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new search tool for COVID-19 vaccines.

The general public can go on vaccinefinder.org to find approved providers near them.

You enter your ZIP code and search radius, and a list of nearby pharmacies and health centers will pop up.

The tool details whether a location has doses in stock.

You can also search for a manufacturer, if you’re looking specifically for a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

But the website is not fully comprehensive. Many mass-vaccination sites are not on there.

The CDC made the online tool with Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School and Castlight Health.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arizona man is in jail after police say he faked a kidnapping to get out of work.
Man fakes his kidnapping to get out of work, police say
New heart monitor
Patients will no longer need to drive miles way to get this service at Houlton Regional Hospital
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat
Basketball Livestream
The automaker says its vehicle names have been carefully chosen over the years to celebrate...
Cherokee Nation asks Jeep to stop using tribe’s name

Latest News

Sanders' push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
Sanders’ push for minimum wage hike faces political obstacles
A financial snapshot shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter...
Black Lives Matter launches Survival Fund amid federal COVID-19 relief wait
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2021 file photo, Ricki Mills looks out from her home as she waits for a...
Energy executive: Texas power plants turned off in crisis