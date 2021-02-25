Composting project coming to Farmers’ Market this spring

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

An upcoming program offered by the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District will help reduce waste going into landfills, and benefit some local organizations in the process. Kathy McCarty has more on what’s planned in this week’s County Ag Report.

Eight percent of all solid waste that goes into our landfills is kitchen waste, according to Randy Martin, Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District. He’s looking to reduce that number through a program called Buckets to Healthy Soil.

“We got this grant and we’re going to work with a couple potato processors including some potato processing waste and even some cull potatoes. And we’ve partnered with SAD 1 School Farm and Irving Forest Products up in Masardis. And it’s gonna be with the Farmers’ Market as well,” says Randy Martin, Executive Director of the Central Aroostook Soil and Water Conservation District.

A waste diversion grant from Maine DEP is being used to kick off a program encouraging households to compost food waste.

Martin says, “We’re gonna start a campaign May 22nd, the first day of the Market. And we’re going to be giving out five-gallon pails with those decals on ‘em - five-gallon plastic pails with screw-on lids - to 100 city residents who want to participate. And every Saturday we’ll be at the Farmers’ Market swapping pails, giving them a new pail.”

The program will not only reduce landfill waste but benefit other organizations.

“The compost will be used on the School Farm to enrich their soil. And we’re also going to be running a compost trial growing potatoes, carrots, shelling peas, lettuce, and yellow beans. And it’s a substantial trial because I know Dixie has a hard time getting those vegetables. And all the vegetables that we produce in this trial, once we get our yield data, will go to Catholic Charities,” say Martin.

Kathy - Maine DEP has approved a composting site in the Parkhurst Siding area. The grant funds one year of the project. Martin hopes after that, the program will be self-supporting. He’d like to expand the program to other communities in the future. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

Anyone who’s interested, from private individuals to businesses, is encouraged to participate. For more information, call Randy Martin at (207) 760-4602.

